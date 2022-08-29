$21,613+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$21,613
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024589
- Stock #: F4PR87
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV5GC771054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F4PR87
- Mileage 132,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT AWD Glacier White
-AWD
-Alloy wheels
-AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers
-AroundView Monitor
-Cloth Seat Trim
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Low tire pressure warning
-NissanConnect w/Navigation
-Package TE00 w/Moonroof & Technology Package
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power Panoramic Moonroof
-Safety Shield Technologies.
Reviews:
* Feature content value for the dollar, a smooth ride in most situations, plenty of safety features, and flexibility to spare were all noted by owners of this generation of Nissan Rogue. The seamless and fast-acting AWD system is appreciated by many drivers too, who say it provides plenty of confidence in inclement weather. Other feature content favourites included the high-end stereo system and push-button start. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.