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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2016 NISSAN SENTRA SV FWD 173,350 KM</p> <p>1.8 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>5 PASSENGER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $8999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

173,350 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV 4dr Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14141509

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV 4dr Sedan CVT

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
173,350KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP2GL661032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2016 NISSAN SENTRA SV FWD 173,350 KM


1.8 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


5 PASSENGER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 


Asking $8999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2016 Nissan Sentra