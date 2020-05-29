Menu
$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV *REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - ARRIVING SOON*

SV *REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS - ARRIVING SOON*

Location

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$14,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5193281
  • Stock #: 650607
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5GL650607
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LOCAL LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* Includes heated seats, LCD display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, voice activated Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, Intelligent Key remote entry with push-button start, cruise control, traction control, adjustable Sport mode, ECO mode, remote USB ports, alloy wheels and more! Payments start as low as $54 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 72 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $2696.37 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

