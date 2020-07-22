Menu
2016 Nissan Titan

147,467 KM

$34,887

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

XD PRO-4X Diesel

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

147,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5564925
  • Stock #: F36HKX
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F48GN504019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,467 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Complimentary oil change with purchase
Service records if available
Carfax report
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Power Steering
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

