2016 Nissan Titan

80,000 KM

Details Description

$44,800

+ tax & licensing
$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2016 Nissan Titan

2016 Nissan Titan

XD Platinum Reserve HD! Absolute luxury!!

2016 Nissan Titan

XD Platinum Reserve HD! Absolute luxury!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$44,800

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6351257
  • Stock #: GT4943
  • VIN: 1N6AA1F40GN513504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** WOAH! REPLACEMENT VALUE NEW $72,633.00!!! *** XD HEAVY-DUTY CLASS NISSAN TRUCK!! *** SAVE $30,000 & LOW KILOMETERS!!! *** The equivalent of a King Ranch, a Denali, or a Longhorn Laramie... The Platinum Reserve is Nissan's finest, and the Titan XD is Nissan's biggest. Gorgeous two-tone quilt-stitched LEATHER interior......NAVIGATION Package......360 Degree Camera + Rear View Camera......A/C Ventilated Seats......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Heated Seats......Bucket Seats & Centre Console......Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)


In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM


Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).


Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

