2016 Nissan Titan

86,586 KM

$44,950

SL HTD LTHR | NAV | BLIS

Location

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

86,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8050462
  • Stock #: F4BA5M
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F41GN516268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4BA5M
  • Mileage 86,586 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Titan XD SL HTD LTHR | NAV | BLIS 5.0L V8 6-Speed Aisin Automatic 4WD Glacier White

Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, BLIS with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Remote Start, Rearview Camera, Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio, Auto Temp. Control, 12 Speakers, 3.916 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Base Package, Blind Spot Warning w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Block heater, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone System, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain's Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rain sensing wipers, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Painted Alloy.
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel
3.916 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
2 Skid Plates
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 4,078 kgs
1601# Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
side steps
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Painted Alloy
Tires: LT265/60R20 BSW
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Security System
Cruise Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Heated Front Captain's Seats -inc: driver 8-way power, power lumbar, passenger 4-way power, memory function and centre console
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
350w Regular Amplifier
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
8 Cyl Engine

