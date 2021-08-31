2016 Nissan Titan

$44,950 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 5 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8050462

8050462 Stock #: F4BA5M

F4BA5M VIN: 1N6BA1F41GN516268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BA5M

Mileage 86,586 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel 3.916 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 2 Skid Plates Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 4,078 kgs 1601# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights side steps CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Spray-in Bed Liner LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Painted Alloy Tires: LT265/60R20 BSW Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat Heated Front Captain's Seats -inc: driver 8-way power, power lumbar, passenger 4-way power, memory function and centre console Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls 350w Regular Amplifier Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio w/12 Speakers Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 8 Cyl Engine

