2016 Nissan Versa

$12,997 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 0 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7522109

7522109 Stock #: 25101

25101 VIN: 3N1CE2CP3GL359765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,061 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.