Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Versa

34,061 KM

Details Description Features

$12,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Versa

2016 Nissan Versa

SV* SXM/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/Only 34,061 kms

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Versa

SV* SXM/Reverse Camera/Bluetooth/Only 34,061 kms

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$12,997

+ taxes & licensing

34,061KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7522109
  • Stock #: 25101
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3GL359765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,061 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 Savings******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, ONLY 34,061 kms ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Come and see this HIGH FUEL ECONOMY, COMPACT yet ROOMY and EFFICIENT- 2016 Nissan Versa Note SV, nicely equipped with features such as BLUETOOTH, REVRSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AM/FM Radio, power windows and door locks & more! Call us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2016 Nissan Versa SV...
 34,061 KM
$12,997 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,086 KM
$43,592 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 39,509 KM
$47,593 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory