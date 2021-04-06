Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

43,961 KM

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

V6

2016 Porsche Cayenne

V6

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

43,961KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6976676
  VIN: WP1AA2A29GKA37915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,961 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome.

You can FIND US at 155 Mcphillips St, winnipeg, MB / You can CALL US

@204-560-1234 sales- Ty @204-560-1231/ Jim @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

