* 8-Speed Automatic, Power Windows and Door Locks, Floor Mats, Tires -- Rear All-Season, Cloth Seats, Privacy Glass and more!This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" X 8" Aluminum -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 SLT the Envy of Onlookers*GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, Diesel Grey/Black, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Bright White, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio (Std), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 main St. Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.