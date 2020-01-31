Menu
2016 RAM 1500

SLT | Bluetooth | A/C | Keyless Entry |

2016 RAM 1500

SLT | Bluetooth | A/C | Keyless Entry |

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$24,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,581KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4676325
  • Stock #: P9469A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4GS109685
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

* 8-Speed Automatic, Power Windows and Door Locks, Floor Mats, Tires -- Rear All-Season, Cloth Seats, Privacy Glass and more!This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" X 8" Aluminum -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 SLT the Envy of Onlookers*GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, Diesel Grey/Black, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Bright White, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio (Std), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Visit Us Today *Come in or call to arrange your appointment and we will have this vehicle ready for a test drive. You can find us at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 1900 main St. Winnipeg, MB or call us at 204-339-2011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

