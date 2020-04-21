Menu
2016 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 140.0 in. WB

2016 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 140.0 in. WB

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,276KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889598
  • Stock #: 16DR74597
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LG8GS274597
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
2016 Ram 1500SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 140.0 in. WB
Welcome to We Sell Autos home of the best priced pre-owned vehicles in Manitoba! Contact us today and check out why we are Manitoba's best Pre-Owned dealership. :) We also offer full service and detailing to every make and model. Just drop by today to experience the We Sell Autos difference!!
All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report.
A Division of Donvito automotive Group

*Price does not include PST & GST. Dealer Permit #4784


*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with We Sell Autos

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

