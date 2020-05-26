Menu
$22,425

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman BIGHORN EDITION| GREAT CONDITION

2016 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman BIGHORN EDITION| GREAT CONDITION

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$22,425

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,201KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5031123
  • Stock #: F35XYY
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT0GS415935
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

2016 Ram 1500 SLT Bright White Clearcoat 2016 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic

Heated Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Ash Tray Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Big Horn Badge, Block heater, Brake assist, Bright Grille w/Bright Billets, Chrome Exterior Mirrors, Chrome Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Comfort Group, Delay-off headlights, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Fog Lamps, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Group, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Pickup Box Lighting, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26X Big Horn, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start & Security Alarm Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spray-In Bedliner, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tip Start, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8" Chrome-Clad Aluminum.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

