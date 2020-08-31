+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 Rebel the Envy of Onlookers*RED/BLACK, HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Ram Glove Box Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge, Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Ram 1500!
