2016 RAM 1500

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5727267
  • Stock #: 20066A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YTXGS234060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SPRAY-IN BEDLINER.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 Rebel the Envy of Onlookers*RED/BLACK, HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, 8.4" Touchscreen, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Ram Glove Box Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge, Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, Pickup Box Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, LOWER TWO-TONE PAINT, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BRIGHT WHITE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9 to claim your Ram 1500!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
4-Corner Air Suspension
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

