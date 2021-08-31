Menu
2016 RAM 1500

111,797 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2016 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

111,797KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7699429
  Stock #: F47GE4
  VIN: 1C6RR7PT3GS273204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearl
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47GE4
  • Mileage 111,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Four Wheel Drive
woodgrain trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Headlights-Automatic
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Tire-Conventional Spare
Windows-Deep Tinted
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV
Pedals-Adjustable
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
8 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

