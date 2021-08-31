$40,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 7 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7699429

7699429 Stock #: F47GE4

F47GE4 VIN: 1C6RR7PT3GS273204

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearl

Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F47GE4

Mileage 111,797 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Running Boards tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Fog Lamps Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Trim woodgrain trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Bed Liner Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Headlights-Automatic Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Bag-Side Head-Front Air Bag-Side Head-Rear Brakes-ABS Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC Seats-Rear Bench Steering-Power Air Bag-Side Body-Front Tire-Conventional Spare Windows-Deep Tinted Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV Pedals-Adjustable All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System 8 Cyl Engine

