Listing ID: 8157817

F4CYG5 VIN: 1C6RR7FG7GS298420

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4CYG5

Mileage 161,658 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Next Generation Engine Controller 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1500# Maximum Payload Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Electronically Controlled Throttle Rear Folding Seat Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Front Facing Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Fog Lamps Variable Intermittent Wipers Goodyear Brand Tires Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Spray-in bedliner Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Gasoline Fuel System ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Flexible Fuel Vehicle, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Engine Oil Cooler SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display

