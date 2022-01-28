Menu
2016 RAM 1500

183,456 KM

Details Description

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,456KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8260419
  Stock #: 3114
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG7GS273114

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 183,456 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 ST QUAD V6

4WD, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, 6 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C.

At Auto Excell - THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

