$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
92,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8267172
- Stock #: 273441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,150 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bridgestone Brand Tires
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
