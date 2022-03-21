Menu
2016 RAM 1500

62,000 KM

Details Description

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Outdoorsman Hemi w/ Sport Console, Bucket Seats

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

62,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8685584
  • Stock #: GT7122
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3GS353070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOADED UP HEMI W/ SPORT CONSOLE + BIG SCREEN! *** TOYO OPEN COUNTRY TIRES + TONNEAU!! *** 6.5 FOOT BOX + BED LINER!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This Ram 1500 comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and all-weather Ram rubber mats. Only 62,000 kilometers, and sale priced at just $34,800 with financing and extended warranties available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

