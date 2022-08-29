Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

61,787 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9037720
  • Stock #: P10457A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Red/black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Spray-in bedliner
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Head
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift
A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares
RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ...
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Blk Pwr Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 41,057 KM
$64,980 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
 47,597 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 80,024 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory