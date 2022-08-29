$39,999 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 7 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Red/black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,787 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Park-Sense rear park assist system Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Corner Air Suspension 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Spray-in bedliner Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Tonneau Cover w/Embossed Ram's Head PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares RED/BLACK HEAVY DUTY VINYL BUCKET W/EMBOSS TREAD PATTERN 7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen GPS Navigation ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Ram Glove Box Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp Pickup Box Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror ... TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Blk Pwr Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors

