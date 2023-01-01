$25,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 2 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9838796

9838796 Stock #: T23290A

T23290A VIN: 1C6RR7MT0GS362281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T23290A

Mileage 195,210 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Spray-in bedliner Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD) BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20 X 9 ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.