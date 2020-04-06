Menu
2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Black Out Edition - Cummins Power- Amazing Condition

2016 RAM 2500

Laramie Black Out Edition - Cummins Power- Amazing Condition

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale Price

$52,884

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4863777
  • Stock #: F31YUE
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FLXGG205411
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Parking Aid Sensor
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

