2016 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Stock #: F4NB5W
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1GG213103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2016 Ram 2500 Power Wagon HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Black Clearcoat
-17" x 8" Aluminum Wheels
-7" Customizable Cluster Display
-8.4" Touchscreen
-Air Conditioning
-Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals
-Comfort Group
-DOT-Certified Roadside Safety Kit
-Front fog lights
-Front Heated Seats
-Fully automatic headlights
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-Luxury Group
-Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
-Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
-Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free
-Remote Start System.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
