2016 RAM 2500

Listing ID: 8915224

Stock #: F4NB5W

VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1GG213103

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4NB5W

Mileage 146,458 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator HD suspension 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Manual Transfer Case 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 2 Skid Plates 117.3 L Fuel Tank Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,860 kgs (8,510 lbs) SmartBar Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar 657.7 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Black door handles Front license plate bracket Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Exterior Mirrors Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Cab Clearance lights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Clearcoat Paint w/Badging Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass glove box Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire

