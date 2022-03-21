Menu
2016 RAM 2500

146,458 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2016 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

146,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8915224
  • Stock #: F4NB5W
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ1GG213103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4NB5W
  • Mileage 146,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2016 Ram 2500 Power Wagon HEMI 6.4L V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Black Clearcoat

-17" x 8" Aluminum Wheels
-7" Customizable Cluster Display
-8.4" Touchscreen
-Air Conditioning
-Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals
-Comfort Group
-DOT-Certified Roadside Safety Kit
-Front fog lights
-Front Heated Seats
-Fully automatic headlights
-Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Low tire pressure warning
-Luxury Group
-Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
-Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
-Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free
-Remote Start System.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD suspension
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Manual Transfer Case
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers
2 Skid Plates
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,860 kgs (8,510 lbs)
SmartBar Front Active w/Driver Control Anti-Roll Bar
657.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Body-coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: LT285/70R17D OWL All-Terrain
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
glove box
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

