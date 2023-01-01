$63,999+ tax & licensing
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
Mega Cab 160.5" Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition
Location
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
227,191KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9840275
- Stock #: 1326
- VIN: 3c6ur5pl1gg340162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,191 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
ONE OF A KIND TOP OF THE LINE CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL! LOTS OF GO GO PARTS! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!
Upgraded 2016 RAM 2500HD Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition that comes with over 40K invested into upgraded motor work and parts. As well as over 15K invested into an upgraded tranmission. You won't find another work horse like this! Professionally installed.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
