2016 RAM 2500

227,191 KM

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

Mega Cab 160.5" Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition

2016 RAM 2500

Mega Cab 160.5" Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

227,191KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9840275
  Stock #: 1326
  VIN: 3c6ur5pl1gg340162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,191 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

ONE OF A KIND TOP OF THE LINE CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL! LOTS OF GO GO PARTS! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! 

Upgraded 2016 RAM 2500HD Mega Cab Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition that comes with over 40K invested into upgraded motor work and parts. As well as over 15K invested into an upgraded tranmission. You won't find another work horse like this! Professionally installed.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

