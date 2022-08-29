2016 Subaru BRZ

Listing ID: 9057484 Stock #: F4RGD2 VIN: JF1ZCAC14G9602842
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Black/Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
20,741 KM
Mechanical
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Security
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Additional Features
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SMS text messaging capability
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1" high-resolution touch screen display w/GPS navigation
auxiliary audio source input (in centre console)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.