2016 Subaru BRZ

$26,992 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 7 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9057484

9057484 Stock #: F4RGD2

F4RGD2 VIN: JF1ZCAC14G9602842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black/Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 20,741 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Rear Wheel Drive 6-Speed Manual Transmission 4.10 Axle Ratio 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display 48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wing Spoiler Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Stability Control Passenger Airbag Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Fixed Rear Windows Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Delay Off Interior Lighting Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Aha radio MediaHub for iPod/USB integration SMS text messaging capability SiriusXM sa Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1" high-resolution touch screen display w/GPS navigation auxiliary audio source input (in centre console)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.