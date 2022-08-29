Menu
2016 Subaru BRZ

20,741 KM

Details Description Features

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2016 Subaru BRZ

2016 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech Bluetooth | Heated Seats

2016 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

20,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9057484
  • Stock #: F4RGD2
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC14G9602842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,741 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Subaru BRZ Sport Tech 200 hp 2.0L Boxer Engine with 6 Speed Manual Transmission
Features
- Performance Tuned Suspension and Ultra Low Center of Gravity
- Torsen Limited Slip Differential
- Bluetooth
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Side Mirrors
- Bi-Xenon High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlights with Manual Leveling
- Halogen Fog Lights
- Anthracite Black Leather with Black Alcantara and Red Stitching
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate
- 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels

And More!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
6-Speed Manual Transmission
4.10 Axle Ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder BOXER -inc: Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct and port injection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: gear position display
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wing Spoiler
Tires: P215/45R17 Michelin Primacy HP
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Anthracite Alloy -inc: silver accents including spokes and 15-spoke design
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Aha radio
MediaHub for iPod/USB integration
SMS text messaging capability
SiriusXM sa
Bi-Xenon headlights w/auto level adjuster
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1" high-resolution touch screen display w/GPS navigation
auxiliary audio source input (in centre console)

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

