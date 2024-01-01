Menu
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times The Unflation Event! This September, were turning back the clock on rising prices and offering you incredible deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand the pressures of inflation, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that deflate the cost without compromising on quality. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre guaranteed to find a vehicle that gives you maximum value. Unbeatable September Offers: Weve cut down the prices to give you unbeatable savings this season. These deals are designed to defy inflation and get you more car for your money. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2024 OAC. Were here to make your car-buying journey as easy and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a rigorous safety inspection that exceeds the minimum provincial requirements and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, you can keep your ride in prime condition and save money on maintenance. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Were here to help you find your next car hassle-free. Focus on What Matters: The Unflation Event is all about putting more money back in your pocket while still driving home a reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehicle. Dont let inflation hold you back. Join us for The Unflation Event and drive away in the car that perfectly fits your needsat a price that fits your budget. DLR 4080

2016 Subaru Forester

125,061 KM

Details Description

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
i Convenience

i Convenience

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
125,061KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJCBC7GH473017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Dark Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24296B
  • Mileage 125,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

204-272-6161

