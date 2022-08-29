Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

113,113 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

i Convenience

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,113KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9099019
  • Stock #: 22410
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC7GH473017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Dark Grey Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,113 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

