2016 Subaru Impreza

107,301 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

Navi* Heated Seats Man 2.0i

2016 Subaru Impreza

Navi* Heated Seats Man 2.0i

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

107,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6174483
  • Stock #: 3583
  • VIN: JF1GJAB65GG009884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3583
  • Mileage 107,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera--All Wheel Drive--Manual transmission--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power Mirrors--Cruise Control--AM/FM/CD--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CAR’S, SUV’s, VAN’S and TRUCK’s always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gundhu Auto Sales

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

