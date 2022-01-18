Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

52,758 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0IPR

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0IPR

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8151517
  Stock #: 274950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

