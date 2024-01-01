Menu
Vehicle comes with set of winter tires

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

80,021 KM

$23,899

+ tax & licensing
2.0i w/Limited Pkg

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$23,899

+ taxes & licensing

80,021KM
Used
VIN JF2GPANC0G8238947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with set of winter tires
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
3.70 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode and paddle shift controls
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Roof-mounted antenna
6-speakers
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: 7" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 7" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display, GPS navigation system, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated stee...

Additional Features

GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
SMS text messaging capability
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (subscription required)
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat
radio data system and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume
Radio: 7" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 7" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display
SiriusXM satellite radio (3-month trial subscription) w/SiriusXM Advanced Audio services
SUBARU Map update program
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system
manual mode and paddle shift controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

