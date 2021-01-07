Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

89,785 KM

Details Description Features

$19,991

+ tax & licensing
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg Mint!

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Touring Pkg Mint!

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

89,785KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6559785
  Stock #: F3UJYP
  VIN: JF2GPABCXG8238538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,785 KM

Vehicle Description

Does pride of ownership of the previous owner matter to you. Then look no further! This Subaru is in amazing shape! 2 Sets of wheels and tires.
Heated Seats
Back Up Camera
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Sirius
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
USB port/iPod control
Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

