2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Sirius Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) USB port/iPod control Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.