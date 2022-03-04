2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sale $21,992 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 6 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8521430

8521430 Stock #: F4GFGA

F4GFGA VIN: JF2GPABC9G8216658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Desert Khaki

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GFGA

Mileage 82,640 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) 3.70 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode and paddle shift controls Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Automatic Air Conditioning Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Streaming Audio Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls, Sir... Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Telematics Driver Side Airbag Sirius Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) USB port/iPod control Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.