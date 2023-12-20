Menu
2016 Tesla Model X

0 KM

Details Description

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2016 Tesla Model X

2016 Tesla Model X

90D

2016 Tesla Model X

90D

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10070460
  Stock #: 7604
  VIN: 5YJXCBE27GF016915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Tesla Sale!
Free Super charging!! $
Ultra High Fidelity Sound
Autopilot with convenience features
Black Brake Calipers
Subzero Weather Package
Figured Ash Wood Décor
GPS Enabled Homelink
Premium Upgrades Package
Midnight Silver Metallic (PMNG)
Model X Roof
Tan Leather Seats

Smart Air Suspension
Technology Package
Third Row Seats

90D
Black Headliner
20" Silver Slipstream Wheels
Free Unlimited Supercharging
Warranty
Active
Used Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires December 20, 2023 or 139,740 total kilometers, whichever comes first

Battery Limited Warranty
Expires September 20, 2024 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first

Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires September 20, 2024 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first

Expired
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expired

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

