2016 Tesla Model X
90D
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
- Listing ID: 10070460
- Stock #: 7604
- VIN: 5YJXCBE27GF016915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Free Super charging!! $
Ultra High Fidelity Sound
Autopilot with convenience features
Black Brake Calipers
Subzero Weather Package
Figured Ash Wood Décor
GPS Enabled Homelink
Premium Upgrades Package
Midnight Silver Metallic (PMNG)
Model X Roof
Tan Leather Seats
Smart Air Suspension
Technology Package
Third Row Seats
Black Headliner
20" Silver Slipstream Wheels
Free Unlimited Supercharging
Warranty
Active
Used Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expires December 20, 2023 or 139,740 total kilometers, whichever comes first
Battery Limited Warranty
Expires September 20, 2024 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first
Drive Unit Limited Warranty
Expires September 20, 2024 or unlimited total kilometers, whichever comes first
Expired
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
Expired
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
