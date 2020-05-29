Menu
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

Limited Limited 7-Passenger

2016 Toyota 4Runner

Limited Limited 7-Passenger

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,228KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5162393
  • Stock #: F36GWD
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0G5394731
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Equipped with Driver Seat Memory System, Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Smart Key System, Navigation, Backup Camera, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Moonroof, 7-Passenger Seating, Tonneau Cover, Fog Lights, HomeLink Garage Door System and more!
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Trailer Hitch
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

