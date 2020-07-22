Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

72,780 KM

Details Description Features

$36,975

+ tax & licensing
$36,975

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 NAV | HTD LEATHER | 1 OWNER

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 NAV | HTD LEATHER | 1 OWNER

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Sale Price

$36,975

+ taxes & licensing

72,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694452
  • Stock #: F3BNYT
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0G5394406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # F3BNYT
  • Mileage 72,780 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

