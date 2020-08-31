+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Black 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V One Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free, 4WD, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4Runner Limited Package 7-Passenger, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlamp System, Brake assist, Chrome Body Side Mouldings, Chrome Finished Door Handles, Chrome Fog Lamp Surround, Chrome Grille, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Clearance Sonar, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage Door Opener, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Puddle Lamps, Push Button Start, Radio data system, Radio: JBL Audio AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Trunk Chrome Trim, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smart Key System, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Running Boards, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim, X-REAS Sport Suspension. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
