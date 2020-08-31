Menu
2016 Toyota 4Runner

93,231 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
Limited 4WD

Location

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Contact Seller

Used
  • Listing ID: 5810928
  • Stock #: 20W1E328A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1G5295335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2016 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 24V One Owner, Local Trade, Accident Free, 4WD, 20" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4Runner Limited Package 7-Passenger, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlamp System, Brake assist, Chrome Body Side Mouldings, Chrome Finished Door Handles, Chrome Fog Lamp Surround, Chrome Grille, Compass, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Clearance Sonar, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage Door Opener, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Puddle Lamps, Push Button Start, Radio data system, Radio: JBL Audio AM/FM/CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Trunk Chrome Trim, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smart Key System, SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Unique Running Boards, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim, X-REAS Sport Suspension. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

