Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota 4Runner

79,408 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota 4Runner

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6536719
Contact Seller

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

79,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6536719
  • Stock #: F3TYBN
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1G5289261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,408 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Floor mats
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Roof-Sun/Moon
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering Wheel-Leather
Steering-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Windows-Deep Tinted
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Roof-Generic-Sun/Moon
Mirrors-Integrated Turn Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2015 Nissan Rogue SV
 66,389 KM
$18,487 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 6,436 KM
$30,487 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 100,382 KM
$12,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory