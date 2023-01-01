$39,303+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 4WD | Locally Owned | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
- Listing ID: 9623017
- Stock #: F4XU7T
- VIN: JTEBU5JR1G5309380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in
Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont
charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CARFAX Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned
vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.
Please contact us with the phone number provided above.
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.
Plus taxes OAC
Dealer Permit #5266
Vehicle Features
