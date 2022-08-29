$18,900+ tax & licensing
204-837-8372
2016 Toyota Camry
LE, BLUETOOTH, LOW K'S, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE STAR
Location
West Perimeter Auto Centre
3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7
$18,900
- Listing ID: 9050767
- Stock #: 6054-1
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK9GU599677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6054-1
- Mileage 133,256 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Toyota Camry LE comes with a clean Carfax report. This Onyx Black Parisian Night ) colored Camry is well equipped with Backup Camera, 4.2" multi information display, Bluetooth capability and many safety features. - 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with 178 hp @ 6000 rpm - 6-speed automatic transmission - Projector-beam halogen headlights with auto on/off feature - Entune Audio includes 6.1-in. touch-screen display - Bluetooth phone and media connectivity - Backup camera - Remote start system with warmup feature - Cruise control - Tilt/telescopic steering wheel - Optitron instrumentation with 4.2-in. TFT Multi-Information Display - Wood-grain-style interior trim - Power door locks with automatic locking feature - Power windows with driver and front passenger auto up/down - Two 12V auxiliary power outlets - NEW All season tires - Read below for more options West Perimeter Auto Centre is a used car dealer in Winnipeg, which is an A+ Rated Member of the Better Business Bureau. We need YOUR used cars & trucks. WE WILL PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE!! This vehicle comes with our complete 150 point inspection, Manitoba Safety, and Free CarFax report. Advertised price is ALL INCLUSIVE- NO HIDDEN EXTRAS, plus applicable taxes. We ALWAYS welcome trade in's. CALL TODAY for your no obligation test drive. Bank Financing & leasing available. Apply on line today for free credit application. West Perimeter Auto Centre 3811 Portage Avenue Winnipeg, Manitoba. Visit us today in person or visit us online at www.westperimeter.com!! Dealer Permit #9699
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
