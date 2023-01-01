$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
125,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10335075
- Stock #: 23358
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC643617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,363 KM
