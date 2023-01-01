2016 Toyota Corolla

$24,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 7 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10415409

10415409 Stock #: 23394

23394 VIN: 2T1BURHE3GC729627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red[Barcelona Red Metallic]

Interior Colour Light Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,791 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.