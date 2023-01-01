Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

69,791 KM

$24,000

$24,000

Ride Time

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

69,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10415409
  • Stock #: 23394
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3GC729627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Barcelona Red Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,791 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

