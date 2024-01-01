Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

144,593 KM

Details

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3GC486918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Alpine White]
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24298
  • Mileage 144,593 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

