Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE Clean Title! Htd Seat Back-Cam Factry Warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE Clean Title! Htd Seat Back-Cam Factry Warranty

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 4898160
  2. 4898160
  3. 4898160
  4. 4898160
  5. 4898160
  6. 4898160
  7. 4898160
  8. 4898160
  9. 4898160
  10. 4898160
  11. 4898160
  12. 4898160
  13. 4898160
  14. 4898160
  15. 4898160
  16. 4898160
  17. 4898160
  18. 4898160
  19. 4898160
Contact Seller

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,455KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4898160
  • Stock #: 647465
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9GC647465
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Light Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

LE Htd Seat REAR-CAM Clean Title! Still has Factory Warranty remaining. bluetooth 4 brand new tires! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate rel

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Block Heater
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Deluxe Wheel Covers
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 58,192 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 79,790 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2015 Acura ILX Premi...
 54,313 KM
$16,991 + tax & lic
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Send A Message