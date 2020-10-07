Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

50,275 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6113637
Contact Seller

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

50,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6113637
  • Stock #: F3P5TP
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC519561

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3P5TP
  • Mileage 50,275 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2013 Nissan Rogue SV
 52,399 KM
$12,789 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit LX
 124,800 KM
$7,494 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 39,174 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory