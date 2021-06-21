2016 Toyota Corolla

$15,782 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7559689

7559689 Stock #: F455HC

F455HC VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC487253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 67,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.