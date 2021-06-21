Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

67,309 KM

Details Description Features

$15,782

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

LE

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

67,309KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7559689
  • Stock #: F455HC
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC487253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SLATE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

