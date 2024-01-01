Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Highlander

46,307 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,307KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDDKRFH1GS336440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Blizzard Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24339
  • Mileage 46,307 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2020 Honda Ridgeline SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Honda Ridgeline SPORT 115,387 KM $36,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 81,577 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary 137,518 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander