2016 Toyota Highlander

- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Child-Safety Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Tow Hooks
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Exterior
-
- Spoiler
- Roof Rack
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- 6 Speakers
- Windows
-
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- Seating
-
- 3RD ROW SEATING
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Rear bench seats
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Anti-Starter
- Navigation System
- Rear View Camera
- Driver Side Airbag
- Mirror integrated turn signals
- Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
- USB Audio input
- Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
- auto sound levelizer (ASL)
- Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
- Front Body Side Impact Airbag
- Front Head Side Impact Airbag
- Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
- Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
- Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Advanced Voice Recognition
- audio auxiliary input jack
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
- Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
- multifunctional steering wheel controls
- Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Audio Aux Input
- Performance Rear Tire
- Performance Front Tire
- Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
- Driver Side Adjustable Seat
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: EasySpeak
- SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
- display of artist
- song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
- 8" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.