2016 Toyota Highlander

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

6 Speakers Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

USB Audio input

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

auto sound levelizer (ASL)

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Advanced Voice Recognition

audio auxiliary input jack

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Satellite roof mounted fin antenna

Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy

multifunctional steering wheel controls

Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Audio Aux Input

Performance Rear Tire

Performance Front Tire

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: EasySpeak

SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech

display of artist

song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)

8" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

