$28,179

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

XLE XLE AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5275514
$28,179

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,396KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275514
  • Stock #: F37Z4E
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH6GS247496
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Comfort
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • USB Audio input
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • auto sound levelizer (ASL)
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Advanced Voice Recognition
  • audio auxiliary input jack
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Satellite roof mounted fin antenna
  • Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
  • multifunctional steering wheel controls
  • Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Performance Rear Tire
  • Performance Front Tire
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/AVN Premium Navigation -inc: EasySpeak
  • SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
  • display of artist
  • song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes)
  • 8" display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

