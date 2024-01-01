Menu
2016 Toyota Prius

118,521 KM

$19,599

+ tax & licensing
TECHNOLOGY

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
Used
118,521KM
VIN JTDKDTB31G1120965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLUE/GREY
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,521 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
36 L Fuel Tank
Engine:1.5L Atkinson Cycle -inc: exhaust heat recovery system, Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence ( VVT?-i), EV mode and ECO mode
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P195/50R16
Wheels: 16" Aluminum Alloy
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft seat adjustments, seat recline, vertical headrest and driver cushion height
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Regenerative Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Toyota Prius