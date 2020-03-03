2016 Toyota Prius

- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Convenience
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Luxury Package
- Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Net
- Digital Display
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- 4.11 Axle Ratio
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
- Base Package w/No Options
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Transmission: continuously variable automatic
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Hybrid Electric Motor
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 45 L Fuel Tank
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Tires: P215/50R17
- Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
- Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode
- Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
- Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline
- Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio
