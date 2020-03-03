2016 Toyota Prius

Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Luxury Package

Back-Up Camera

Cargo Net

Digital Display

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

4.11 Axle Ratio

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Base Package w/No Options

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Hybrid Electric Motor

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

45 L Fuel Tank

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Tires: P215/50R17

Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery

Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode

Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire

Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline

Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.