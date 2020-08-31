Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Prius

268,132 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

V CAMERA /SMART KEY

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Prius

V CAMERA /SMART KEY

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 5776419
  2. 5776419
  3. 5776419
  4. 5776419
  5. 5776419
  6. 5776419
  7. 5776419
  8. 5776419
  9. 5776419
  10. 5776419
  11. 5776419
  12. 5776419
  13. 5776419
Contact Seller

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

268,132KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5776419
  • Stock #: 1663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 268,132 KM

Vehicle Description

REDWOOD AUTO
NEW SAFETY
Clean Carproof No Rebuilt
Warranties and Financing available
asking $16490 or best offer
For more inquiries contact us at
Dealer permit # 4895

shop: 204-421-7767
Cell: 204-999-5858
Cell 204-930-3849

You can also visit our location at
600 Redwood Avenue
Winnipeg Mb
Our Working hours are
Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM
Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
Digital Display
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
4.11 Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Base Package w/No Options
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
45 L Fuel Tank
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode
Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 195,076 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius V ...
 147,706 KM
$17,490 + tax & lic
2007 Audi Q7 Premium...
 232,444 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory