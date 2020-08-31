2016 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Cargo Net Digital Display SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 4.11 Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Base Package w/No Options Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Transmission: continuously variable automatic Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Electric Power-Assist Steering Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Battery w/Run Down Protection Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 45 L Fuel Tank Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

