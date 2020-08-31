2016 Toyota Prius

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front license plate bracket
Base Package w/No Options
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected, Tier 2 Bin 3 emissions rating, Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson Cycle, EV mode, ECO mode and Power mode
Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: temporary spare tire
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, driver power lumbar support, driver cushion height and passenger seat recline
Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 6 speakers, roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
