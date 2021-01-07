Menu
2016 Toyota Prius

198,444 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2016 Toyota Prius

TECHNOLOGY

2016 Toyota Prius

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6423721
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

198,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6423721
  Stock #: F3RX2D
  VIN: JTDKDTB32G1127634

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Electric Lime Metallic
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # F3RX2D
  Mileage 198,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling AS-IS / MB Safety report available
Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

