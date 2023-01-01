Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

157,328 KM

LE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

157,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10471260
  • Stock #: 23409
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7GW498879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Silver Sky Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23409
  • Mileage 157,328 KM

Ride Time

